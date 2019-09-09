Who should be the next Sun-Star Football Player of the Week?

Check out the Merced Sun-Star Football Player of the Week nominees for the week of Sept. 6 Here are your four nominees for Merced Sun-Star Football Player of the Week for the week of Sept. 6, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are your four nominees for Merced Sun-Star Football Player of the Week for the week of Sept. 6, 2019.

There were plenty of standout performance on Friday night as we made it through the third week of the season.

Once again it’s time for fans to vote for the Sun-Star Football Player of the Week. With help from fans on Twitter, we’ve come up with a list of four nominees.

The voting will start on Monday and will stop on Thursday at 5 p.m. The winner will be announced shortly after. Fans can vote as often as they’d like.

Who will join are first two honorees in Livingston’s Celso Sanchez and Atwater’s Nathan Knight.

Here’s our four nominees for this week:

Nate Ruiz, Buhach Colony

The Thunder came up with a big win over Edison of Stockton on Friday night. Nate Ruiz was a big reason why with three touchdowns. Ruiz scored the tying touchdown and the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter. He had touchdown runs of 3, 10 and 2 yards.

Isacc Davison, Le Grand

All eyes were on Big Valley Christian star Javyn Drobnick on Friday, but Davison stole the show. The Le Grand sophomore exploded for 209 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. Davison had touchdown runs of 49 and 42 yards to help the Bulldogs pick up a 41-28 win.

Aidan Azevedo, Hilmar

The Yellwojackets dominated in a 42-0 win over Gustine to improve to 3-0. Azevedo turned in a big game, hauling in three catches for 107 yards and two touchdowns. Azevedo opened the scoring against the Reds with an 85-yard touchdown reception.

Enam Davis-Eva, Stone Ridge Christian

The Knights running back scored five touchdowns to help lead the Knights to their first win of the season with a 49-7 win over Riverbank. Davis-Eva scored on a block punt and also ran the ball 10 times for 137 yards and four more touchdowns.