Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputy ‘executed’ Sunday, suspect still at large

THIS STORY HAS BEEN UPDATED.
AN EARLIER VERSION IS BELOW:
A Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputy, Deputy Dennis Wallace, was killed in the line of duty Sunday, according to the sheriff’s department. The suspect is still on the loose.
Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson said Sunday Wallace was a 20-year veteran of the department. At 8:24 a.m., Deputy Wallace responded to a call of a suspicious car and person by the Fox Grove fishing access point, Christianson said. Dispatch told Wallace the car was stolen, which prompted Wallace to request back up.
“Within seconds, he was murdered,” Christianson said. “He was executed.”
When a second deputy arrived, he discovered Wallace had been shot twice in the head. Christianson said evidence shows the gun was pressed against Wallace’s forehead.
The suspect, who Christianson identified as a 36-year-old white male named David Machado, then carjacked a 2009 white Kia Rio with the license plate 6JIS245 in Keyes.
At the time Wallace confronted Machado, he was wanted on a felony warrant, Christianson said. Tactical units are searching for the suspect at two undisclosed locations, he said.
“We are pursuing this criminal,” Christianson said. “We will find him and we will arrest him.”
Multiple agencies responded to the critical incident in Fox Grove Park in Hughson. Christianson thanked the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s office, the Modesto Police Department and the California Highway Patrol, all of whom were on scene to help track down the suspect.
