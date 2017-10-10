More Videos 1:01 Deputies investigating homicide near Dos Palos Pause 1:27 Atwater man describes scene of Las Vegas mass shooting 1:19 Watch how much packaged marijuana Merced County deputies uncovered 4:32 Eminem blasts Trump in wide-ranging freestyle rap: Check it out 0:50 One injured, one arrested after traffic dispute in Merced 0:22 Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments 1:06 How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse 2:39 Highlights of Turlock's 21-10 win over Buhach Colony 0:35 Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 2:07 Here's what you need to know about smoke, air quality and wind today Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Atwater man arrested at City Council meeting An Atwater man was arrested for allegedly disturbing a City Council meeting on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Richard Johnson, 48, of Atwater was arrested after saying a cuss word during the public meeting and then refusing to leave the meeting when told to, according to Police Chief Samuel Joseph. An Atwater man was arrested for allegedly disturbing a City Council meeting on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Richard Johnson, 48, of Atwater was arrested after saying a cuss word during the public meeting and then refusing to leave the meeting when told to, according to Police Chief Samuel Joseph. McClatchy

