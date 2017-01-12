Arts Wrap for Jan. 13, 2017

‘The Shining’
Playhouse Merced’s season continues with “The Shining” musical at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the playhouse, 452 W. Main St. Tickets range from $10 to $22. For more, call 209-725-8587 or go to www.playhousemerced.com.
Art talk
“When Art Meets Community” continues 3-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at Merced Multicultural Arts Center, 645 W. Main St. It’s free. UC Merced professor Richard Gomez will talk about the importance of public art in neighborhoods, and how it affects the emotional and mental well-being of its community members. For more, call Jayson Beaster-Jones, associate professor of music, at 209-720-4466 or email Jbeaster-jones@ucmerced.edu.
Auditions
Playhouse Merced plans to hold auditions for “Peter and the Starcatcher” at 1 p.m Saturday, Jan. 14, on the 452 W. Main St. stage. Those auditioning will be asked to cold-read a short monologue from the show. Callbacks will be 6:30 p.m Jan. 17. More, call 209-725-8587 or go to playhousemerced.com.
Live music
The Black Oak Casino concert series in Tuolumne presents Bella Donna – Tribute to Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks, at 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. To see the full lineup, go to www.blackoakcasino.com/entertainment.
Shakespeare
The Merced Shakespearefest will present William Shakespeare’s “Troilus and Cressida” on Jan. 20, 21, 23, 27, 28 and 29 at the Merced College Theater, 3600 M St. The story of two lovers is set in a futuristic, post-apocalyptic world where water is scarce. The Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door: General admission is $10, students are $8 each. For more, call 209-723-3265.
Piano music
The Los Banos Arts Council’s concert series continues with pianist Steve Wiens on Jan. 21 at the Ted Falasco Arts Center, 1050 Fifth St., Los Banos. Individual shows are $20 to $30. For more information or for tickets, call 209-826-6132 or 209-826-9048 or go to www.losbanosarts.org.
Ceramic art
Merced College Art Gallery will present an exhibition of ceramic sculptures by Southern California artist Dawn Hart from Tuesday, Jan. 17, through Feb. 9. It’s open Monday-Thursday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and noon-2 p.m. and by appointment. For more, call Susanne French, art gallery coordinator, at 209-384-6064 or email french.s@mccd.edu.
Valley Roots
Valley Roots is a theater project funded by the University of California, Merced, Center for the Humanities. We invite women in agriculture in the Merced area to come share their joys and challenges about their work in farming. These story-collecting sessions will take place 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 25 and 2-4 p.m. Jan. 29 at Merced Multicultural Arts Center, 645 W. Main St. If you cannot make these dates but would like to be interviewed by Valley Roots team, email or call Dawn Trook at dtrook@gmail.com or 415-728-2488.
Musical showdown
“Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown,” a face-off between cover bands, is 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St. Tickets are $34-$54. For more, go to www.mercedtheatre.org or call 209-381-0500.
