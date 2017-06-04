What are Merced health advocates doing to help undocumented receive health coverage?

Dozens of people wearing T-shirts with the phrase #Health4All came to the meeting on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 to give testimony in hopes the board will vote to hold a study session to discuss developing a program for health coverage for undocumented. On Tuesday night Building Health Communities will be holding a community gathering for those interested in learning what officials at the organization have been doing to make health insurance accessible to those who don’t have coverage because of immigration status. Monica Velez