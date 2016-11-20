Flu vaccines offered for Boys & Girls Club members and family

Golden Valley Health Center nurses will offer flu vaccines Tuesday to members of the Boys & Girls Club of Merced County, according to a statement from Golden Valley. Family members of club members and staff also will be able to receive the vaccine.
“I am thrilled to partner with the Boys & Girls Club of Merced to do our part in keeping the youth of the Merced community healthy in 2017,” said Kassey Mosher, executive director for the Golden Valley Health Centers Foundation, in a statement.
Flu shots will be available from noon to 5 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club in Merced, 615 W 15th St. Anyone over the age of 4 can receive the vaccine, and children need to be accompanied by an adult, the statement said. All participants need to sign a consent form.
In the past, individuals with egg allergies were advised to skip the vaccine, the statement said, but this year there are no longer such provisions. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as long as the allergic reaction is not more severe than hives, any licensed flu vaccine is acceptable.
“This change will be new to patients who might not have received the flu vaccine in the past due to an egg allergy but we now want to encourage everyone to come out and get immunized,” said Lanea Jueco, director of nursing for Golden Valley Health Centers, in a statement.
Donations for the vaccines were made from the Merced County Department of Public Health and West America Bank in Merced, according to the statement. West America contributed $400 because health care is one of its priorities, the statement said.
“When health care isn’t a priority, or people don’t have proper access to good health care, that takes a toll on the individual and their family,” said Debbie Friesen, community relations officer for West America. “Everyone needs to have access to care.”
Tony Slaton, the executive director for the Merced Boys & Girls Club, said in a statement he is “excited” to offer this service to children and their families because it correlates with their focus areas, health and academic success.
“We understand the link between the number of days spent in school and academic success,” he said. “So we are happy to offer this program to Merced kids to keep them healthy and in their desks.”
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486
Comments