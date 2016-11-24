Golden Valley helps Merced youths through technology

Before the month is over, Golden Valley Health Centers will be delivering 10 refurbished laptops and three iPads to the Boys & Girls Club of Merced County, according to a statement from Golden Valley.
The equipment was being used at the nonprofit health center, the statement said, but needed to be repurposed. Kassey Mosher, the executive director for the Golden Valley Health Centers Foundation, knew the technology was needed at the Boys & Girls Club.
“Most of the computers used at the Boys & Girls Club are quite outdated, so this donation will help give the youth access to newer laptops and iPads,” said Tony Slaton, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club, in a statement. “Almost everything requires online registration and we can’t wait to give the youth access to more up-to-date technology.”
With more than 36 percent of children in the area living in poverty, the statement said, children don’t always have access to technology they need or the internet. The Boys & Girls Club gives them access to Wi-Fi in a “safe environment.”
Children are able to learn life skills through the Boys & Girls Club, the statement said, like learning to type and search the internet. Internet safety is a concern for youths, and each member is required to take an online course on internet safety.
The Boys & Girls Club is currently working with UC Merced to help youths gain internet access to complete online college registration forms, according to the statement.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486
Comments