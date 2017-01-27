Wet Seal locations in Modesto, Merced among closures

Another retailer is shutting its doors.
Wet Seal, which operates stores in Vintage Faire Mall in Modesto and at the Merced Mall, will close all of its stores.
According to a story in the Los Angeles Times, the Orange County-based retailer filed a notice with the state on Jan. 20 saying the company was closing and laying off all 148 employees at its Irvine headquarters.
Wet Seal is aimed at teenagers and young women, offering “fast fashion” with a California vibe. Started in Newport Beach in 1962, the company grew to more than 170 stores nationwide, according to its website.
It is not clear when each site will close; a request for comment from Vintage Faire Mall marketing manager Annie Amies was not returned.
The closure makes Wet Seal the latest casualty among brick-and-mortar clothiers. Earlier this month, The Limited announced it would be closing all 250 stores nationwide. The Limited operated a store in Vintage Faire Mall several years ago.
Patty Guerra: 209-578-2343, @PattyGuerra
