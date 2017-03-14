Update: Merced boy, 11, killed in hit-and-run in west Modesto; 31-year-old man arrested

An 11-year-old Merced boy is dead and a 31-year-old Modesto man is in jail after a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred just before 11 p.m. Monday in west Modesto, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP said driving under the influence was a factor in the crash.
The man, Traves Krause, fled the scene after the crash. He was contacted at his home by CHP and was taken to Doctors Medical Center with moderate injuries, the CHP said. After being treated, Krause was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail.
The 11-year-old boy, a passenger in the car Krause allegedly hit, was taken to Doctors Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
The crash occurred in the area of South Carpenter and West Hatch roads.
According to the CHP, Krause was driving a 2016 Dodge sedan north on Carpenter Road, approaching Hatch. The driver of the other vehicle involved, 30-year-old Mayra Rangel of Merced, was driving a 2012 Toyota sedan east on Hatch, approaching Carpenter.
Both vehicles entered the intersection and the front of the Dodge hit the left side of the Toyota, the CHP said.
Besides Rangel, there were three passengers in the Toyota. All four were wearing seat belts, the CHP said.
Rangel, the driver of the Toyota, was not injured in the crash, but two other passengers, Jose Ramirez, 30, and Maria Rangel, 9, both of Merced, were transported to Modesto hospitals with major injuries, the CHP said.
Krause is being held without bail, facing charges of murder, felony hit-and-run causing injury or death, vehicular manslaughter, DUI causing injury and resisting arrest.
