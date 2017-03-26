Police reports: Dos Palos teacher fostered sexual, social media relationship with student

Cesar Chavez march in Merced

Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

Kirksville parents seek justice for Green Beret son slain in Jordan

Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

Big rig crosses Highway 99 median, strikes car in Merced

Tahitian dance festival this weekend in Merced

Fifth annual Soroptimist International of Los Banos conference

0:40