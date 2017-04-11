Are you ready for some fútbol? Thousands expected for Merced soccer tourney this weekend

Hotels are filling up and restaurants are expected to see a boost in business this weekend as Merced revives a soccer tournament expected to draw thousands of players, families and fans to town.
After a several-year hiatus, the Merced Soccer Academy is preparing to host the Merced International Cup. And, this time, they’re going international.
In addition to players coming from across California, about 120 soccer players are coming from Mexico, academy director Fernando Aguilera told the Sun-Star.
“For the community, it’s going to be the only time they can see players from different cities and different countries,” he said. “It’s going to be fun to watch games you normally have to travel to watch.”
Around 4,000 to 5,000 people are expected to attend the tournament taking place at Merced College Friday through Sunday, Aguilera said. Spending on hotels, food and gas is expected to inject $400,000 into the Merced economy, Aguilera said.
The tournament was able to start up again this year because the application submitted by the academy to Merced College was approved, Aguilera said. For the past seven or eight years, he said, their application was turned down “for some reason.”
Officials at Merced College could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.
“The good thing is, this is bringing money to the community and businesses,” Aguilera said. “We are the city people don't like to stay in. It’s going to be a big impact on the whole community.”
Courtyard Marriott has seen extra hotel bookings for Friday and Saturday, according to Patrick O’Connor, general manager of the hotel. On a typical week they’re usually busier on the weekdays.
“I think I have got definitely some extra business from the event,” he said. “We always appreciate it when there are events in town.”
Having events that last a weekend in the future would “absolutely” help bring more business to the hotel, O’Connor said.
As Friday approaches, bookings have picked up at the Hampton Inn and Suites because of the soccer tournament, said Veronica Padron, general manager of the hotel.
The Hampton is a hotel the soccer academy has partnered with, Padron said, and they’ve prepared for the weekend by having rooms set aside for event goers. People have been booking hotel rooms at the Hampton since last month, she said, and recently been booking about eight rooms a day.
“That's actually really exciting that an event as big as this is happening in Merced,” Padron said.”I'm sure the last day we'll have more reservations coming through last minute.”
The tournament will include 45 teams of players between ages 8 and 19, Aguilera said. Winners, to be scored on a point basis, will receive trophies and medals.
This tournament is considered a small one, Aguilera said, and they are planning for a larger one of about 120 teams and 10,000 people in August.
“This is, first of all, bringing people and families together,” Aguilera said. “Kids want something positive and that’s really important. This is another way to bring health to the community and at the same time bring in money for businesses.”
Although this tournament is for males only, academy secretary Daisy Ramirez said the August tournament and future tournaments will include females.
Participants will hold a ceremony Saturday at 8 a.m., before play begins, Ramirez said. Parking at Merced College will be free all weekend and there are no entrance fees.
Tournament play will be held on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
