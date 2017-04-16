Merced couple escapes garage fire without injuries, their cat wasn’t so lucky

A Merced husband and wife made it out of their rented home on Saturday night after the garage caught on fire, the Merced Fire Department reported.
At 9:03 p.m. 16 firefighters responded to the fire in the 1500 Block of Denver Avenue, officials said, and were able to contain the fire to the garage.
The couple escaped the fire without injuries, officials said, but their cat suffered fatal injuries.
“The cause of the fire is under investigation but I don’t believe it was intentionally set,” Battalion Chief Cory Haas said.
There is an estimated $45,000 in damages, according to officials, and the couple is staying with family members until they can return to the home.
