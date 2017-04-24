Yosemite National Park invites comment for Bridalveil Falls project

The National Park Service is inviting the public to submit comments on a project to improve accessibility and services at the base of Bridalveil Fall, one of Yosemite Valley’s most iconic features.
The Bridalveil Fall Rehabilitation Project will improve visitor services at the base of the waterfall, including restroom facilities, according to the park service. It also is intended to reduce crowding on the trails leading to the viewing platform, improve safety and protect natural and cultural resources in the area.
The project will also work on improving navigation and reduce vehicle and pedestrian conflicts.
A public scoping comment period for the project’s environmental assessment will run through May 26, according to the park service.
“We want to hear your ideas, concerns, potential issues, and topics to consider as the park begins an environmental assessment process,” according to a statement on the service’s website.
The project will implement actions prescribed in the Merced Wild and Scenic River Comprehensive Management Plan for the Bridalveil Fall area, it said.
Comments may be submitted through www.parkplanning.nps.gov/projectHome.cfm?projectId=72027.
A public scoping meeting will be held on May 10 at the Yosemite Valley Auditorium from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
