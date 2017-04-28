Known gang member charged with sex crimes against Merced girl

A man with gang ties and a drug history has been charged with committing sex crimes against a 9-year-old girl in Merced.
Merced police arrested Miguel Ben Guzman Jr., 38, early Tuesday morning in Applegate Park on a Ramey warrant. He remained in John Latoracca Correctional Center on Friday with bail set at $1.3 million.
Guzman was charged Thursday with committing two felony counts of forcible lewd acts upon a child and a third count of and sexually penetrating the girl, court records show. Guzman is scheduled for arraignment on Monday before Merced Superior Court Commissioner Jeanne Schechter. Guzman is represented by Deputy Public Defender Anthony C. Green.
The victim is the daughter of Guzman’s ex-girlfriend, who lives in Merced.
The victim was visiting her father and grandmother in the rural Fresno County town of Parlier in February when she told them what happened, said Merced police Detective Joseph Henderson. The victim said Guzman assaulted her in the mother’s Merced apartment.
Investigators conducted a forensic interview with the victim, who gave a detailed statement about the assault.
The victim, who previously lived primarily with her mother, now is in the care of her father and grandmother in Parlier, Henderson said.
“It’s very hard for a young child when they have a shattered family to come forward and say they’ve been sexually assaulted,” Henderson said. “We’re very supportive of her, and she’s received a lot of support from her family.”
Guzman is a known gang member and heroin addict, Henderson said. Guzman splits his time between Parlier, where his family lives, and Merced. He previously dropped out of a rehabilitation facility for his addiction and has been living on the streets of Merced, Henderson said.
Guzman has had run-ins with Merced police multiple times within the last year on various drug and traffic offenses, records show.
Henderson said relatives who suspect a child may have experienced sexual assault should watch for changes in their personalities, even subtle ones, and to keep a close eye on social media and internet activity.
“When parents notice a change in a child’s attitude, don’t be afraid to ask questions,” he said.
