The California Highway Patrol and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Merced County, respond to a crash involving multiple vehicles on Highway 59 between Vassar Avenue and Reilly Road in Merced County, Calif., on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
May 16, 2017 11:32 AM

Multiple vehicles involved in crash south of Merced

By Thaddeus Miller

Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash just before 11 a.m. today on Highway 59, between Reilly Road and Vassar Avenue, south of Merced.

Few details could immediately be confirmed.

At least two vehicles, a truck and a car, were involved in the crash. The dark-colored car appeared to have sustained major damage. Highway 59 was closed in both directions as of 11:30 a.m. Traffic was being diverted to Vassar Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol website.

This story will be updated.

