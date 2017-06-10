Keeping animals cool at Applegate Park Zoo

An alpaca named Bugsy checks out zoo visitors after being sprayed down with cool water by zookeeper Josh Moreno, 25, of Merced, at the Applegate Park Zoo in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, June 10, 2017. According to Moreno, animals at the zoo will nap in the shade, lean against frozen water bottles and splash around in pools to keep themselves cool in the summer heat.
Zookeeper Josh Moreno, 25, of Merced, left, sprays down alpacas Sparky, center, and Bugsy, right, at the Applegate Park Zoo in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, June 10, 2017. According to Moreno, animals at the zoo will nap in the shade, lean against frozen water bottles and splash around in pools to keep themselves cool in the summer heat.
A raccoon splashes around a pool at the Applegate Park Zoo in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, June 10, 2017. According to zookeeper Josh Moreno, animals at the zoo will nap in the shade, lean against frozen water bottles and splash around in pools to keep themselves cool in the summer heat.
Zookeeper Josh Moreno, 25, of Merced, sprays down an emu at the Applegate Park Zoo in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, June 10, 2017. According to Moreno, animals at the zoo will nap in the shade, lean against frozen water bottles and splash around in pools to keep themselves cool in the summer heat.
A black swan stands beneath a shower head at the Applegate Park Zoo in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, June 10, 2017. According to zookeeper Josh Moreno, animals at the zoo will nap in the shade, lean against frozen water bottles and splash around in pools to keep themselves cool in the summer heat.
A curious raccoon reaches through the fencing as zookeeper Josh Moreno, 25, of Merced, feeds them treats at the Applegate Park Zoo in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, June 10, 2017. According to Moreno, animals at the zoo will nap in the shade, lean against frozen water bottles and splash around in pools to keep themselves cool in the summer heat.
A coyote named Julie, keeps her eyes on visitors at the Applegate Park Zoo in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, June 10, 2017. According to zookeeper Josh Moreno, animals at the zoo will nap in the shade, lean against frozen water bottles and splash around in pools to keep themselves cool in the summer heat.
Zookeeper Josh Moreno, 25, of Merced, checks on a coyote named Julie at the Applegate Park Zoo in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, June 10, 2017. According to Moreno, animals at the zoo will nap in the shade, lean against frozen water bottles and splash around in pools to keep themselves cool in the summer heat.
An alpaca named Bugsy gets sprayed down with cool water by zookeeper Josh Moreno, 25, of Merced, at the Applegate Park Zoo in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, June 10, 2017. According to Moreno, animals at the zoo will nap in the shade, lean against frozen water bottles and splash around in pools to keep themselves cool in the summer heat.
