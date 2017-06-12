Merced County Jail inmate hospitalized after violent gang-related attack

A 31-year-old inmate at Merced County Jail was violently assaulted in his cell Sunday afternoon, sheriff’s officials reported.
The victim was found lying on the ground during security checks at the main jail downtown about 2:45 p.m., said Deputy Daryl Allen, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.
Investigators learned that fellow inmates Steven Rincon, 27, and Reyes James Carrillo, 23, assaulted the victim, kicking and punching his upper body and causing severe trauma. The victim was flown to a hospital in another county, though sheriff’s officials declined to say which one.
Investigators believe the attack was part of gang retaliation, noting that all involved are validated Norteño gang members, Allen said.
Rincon is in custody awaiting trial for a 2015 incident in which he’s charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer. Rincon, of Fresno, was believed to be the driver of a car that officers stopped moments before his passenger initiated a gun battle with police.
Rincon remains in jail on $670,000 bail.
Carrillo was jailed in connection to the 2015 death of Edward Soriano Ortez. Investigators allege Carrillo killed the 43-year-old man for trying to drop out of a gang. Carrillo remains in jail without bail.
Detectives are looking into a possible third suspect who acted as a lookout during the attack, Allen said.
The Merced County District Attorney’s Office will review the case in which detectives recommended attempted murder charges be filed against the two suspects.
The attack is the second in a week at the downtown jail. Last Tuesday, an inmate accused of murdering a police informant filed down a piece of metal and stabbed another 19-year-old 20 to 30 times, sheriff’s officials said.
