News

June 15, 2017 4:32 PM

Former Dos Palos auto shop destroyed by fire

By Vikaas Shanker

Fire gutted a vacant auto-body shot Wednesday night in Dos Palos.

It took the Dos Palos Fire Department and Calfire-Merced County, about three hours to bring the blaze under control after flames were reported to authorities at 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, Dos Palos Fire Chief Dewayne Jones said.

There were no people inside the structure, which was located on the corner of Almond Street and Redfern Avenue, Jones said, adding that five fire engines, three water tenders and 20 firefighters responded to the former auto body shop.

“It hasn’t been used in the last three years,” Jones said, noting that the metal shell of the building is all that remains.

The cause of the fire was under investigation Thursday.

