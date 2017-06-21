Three injured, 2 pet dogs killed in Merced fire

An early-morning fire at a South Merced home sent three people to the hospital Wednesday, including two people who were burned and in critical condition.
Nearly a dozen people were displaced in the blaze, which was reported just before 2 a.m. at a duplex in the 1100 block of U Street, Merced fire officials said.
Two pet dogs also were killed in the blaze.
When firefighters arrived on scene, “quite a bit of fire” was coming from the front of one of the units, Battalion Chief Corey Haas reported.
Power lines came down, posing a safety risk for firefighters until Pacific Gas & Electric arrived on scene to shut off the power.
An additional fire engine was requested during firefighting efforts because of the heat conditions and fatigued firefighters, Haas said.
The fire was controlled by 2:16 a.m.
Riggs Ambulance also responded to treat the occupants of the duplex. A family of six was displaced from one unit, which sustained less serious damage. A family of three adults – a husband, wife, and son – who lived in the adjacent home were hospitalized.
On Wednesday afternoon, two of the family members remained in the burn unit Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno in critical but stable condition, Haas said.
Though about half of the entire building was damaged, the entire building was deemed uninhabitable, Haas said. Red Cross will assist the families who were displaced.
Frances Rodriguez, an 86-year-old woman who has lived across the street from the duplex since the 1960s, said she knew the family of three well. She identified the woman as Lisa Fisher. The other occupants were Fisher’s husband and adult son, Rodriguez said.
“They’ve been there quite a few years,” Rodriguez said. “We help each other out whenever we can. They help me bring in my groceries. They’re very good people. Sometimes we exchange gifts over the holidays.”
Rodriguez said the husband often visits with his friends, some of whom are homeless, in the yard. “The homeless always come through here,” Rodriguez said. “I have no problem with them.”
Fisher’s son, though a big guy, is “very gentle,” Rodriguez said.
“This is kind of a tragedy,” she said. “It was scary out there this morning. I could see all the lights flashing in the morning.”
Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire, focusing on the living room area of the unit with the most damage. Haas estimated the damages were about $60,000.
The property owner, Jason Smith, said the family of three lived in the duplex for about 10 years. He was at the duplex Wednesday afternoon with crews working to secure the property and clean up the rubble.
In total, four engines, a fire truck and 16 firefighters responded to the blaze.
Comments