Charlottesville violence pushed these Merced residents to their own protest

Residents and activists from a wide range of local organizations protested and rallied together Sunday to speak out on race and other community issues following the violence in Virginia on Saturday.
That violence in Charlottesville was spurred by a rally of white supremacists and resulted in the death of 32-year-old counter protester Heather Heyer, who was hit by a car along with more than a dozen people, according to multiple media reports.
Merced resident Necola Adams held up a photo on her phone depicting Heyer, looking to her as an example that Merced and California residents can’t let up the fight against racism and white supremacists.
“We need to talk about our history in Merced,” Adams said. “We need to talk about our future in Merced, how we are going to mend these rifts in our community.”
Adams and others talked about Merced’s past and present struggles with racism, gentrification and segregation. Several more spoke of their own experience being discriminated against because of their skin color, sexual orientation, gender and religion.
They also talked about their concern and anger with President Donald Trump, who was heavily criticized for his response to the Charlottesville attack.
I felt like I had to come out because I don’t want this to become a normal thing. That we’re going to be OK with neo-Nazis and white supremacists harassing people.
Resident Maria Gonzalez
Resident Maria Gonzalez said she was appalled at the photos and video coming out of Charlottesville on Saturday.
“I felt like I had to come out because I don’t want this to become a normal thing,” Gonzalez said. “That we’re going to be OK with neo-Nazis and white supremacists harassing people.”
After the lively conversation, more than 30 people held up signs at the corner of M Street and West 21st Street as motorists honked their support.
Hopefully, we can connect each other to all the different organizations that are working for social justice, to prevent racism, work on diversity conversations and build more of a collaboration with our community.
Jessica Dimpel, Merced rally organizer
“Hopefully, we can connect each other to all the different organizations that are working for social justice, to prevent racism, work on diversity conversations and build more of a collaboration with our community,” organizer Jessica Dimpel said.
Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562
Comments