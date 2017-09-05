Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

News

UC Merced chancellor: Repealing DACA is “cruel bait-and-switch”

By Brianna Calix

bcalix@mercedsunstar.com

September 05, 2017 8:48 AM

After Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Tuesday morning that the White House plans to “wind down” the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program – an Obama-era initiative that shields young undocumented immigrants from deportation – UC Merced Chancellor Dorothy Leland denounced the decision and vowed that the university would continue providing so-called “Dreamers” an education.

“The decision to end DACA is a cruel bait-and-switch for the many young adults who are living, learning and working here under its protections,” Leland said in a statement. “Congress must now step up and pass legislation that will allow Dreamers to remain in this country to pursue the opportunities they have earned.”

Leland said the newest University of California campus has about 600 students who are undocumented.

“These are hardworking, law-abiding, taxpaying young people who enrich our campus and community,” she said. “Now is the time for action to ensure that these students will continue to receive the transformational educational experiences that they so richly deserve.”

After Trump’s November victory, officials at UC Merced and Merced College reaffirmed the schools’ commitment to Dreamers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Vacant home in Atwater catches fire

Vacant home in Atwater catches fire 0:36

Vacant home in Atwater catches fire
Getting an up-close look at Castle Air Museum 1:16

Getting an up-close look at Castle Air Museum
Dos Palos women killed in car crash on Highway 59 1:21

Dos Palos women killed in car crash on Highway 59

View More Video