Bagging For Bucks in Merced

Officers from UC Merced, the California Highway Patrol and Merced firefighters teamed up with Special Olympic athletes and Save Mart in Merced on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, to raise money for a good cause. The “Bagging for Bucks” event featured athletes and emergency responders bagging groceries and helping shoppers to their cars for “tips,” which were donated to the Special Olympics to support the Law Enforcement Torch Run. Video by Rob Parsons/rparsons@mercedsun-star.com
rparsons@mercedsunstar.com
Rube Goldberg devices on display in Dos Palos

Local

Rube Goldberg devices on display in Dos Palos

As a math intervention teacher at Bryant Middle School, Shannon Mauras knew that projects rooted in the science, technology, math and science could help her students gain a greater interest. She remembered a project she completed in eighth grade that elicited loads of creativity: a Rube Goldberg machine. A Rube Goldberg device is one that uses a series of kinetic and sometimes complicated parts and methods to solve a simple problem or task. So she introduced the project to her classes. And they have loved it. Video by Vikaas Shanker/Los Banos Enterprise

Editor's Choice Videos