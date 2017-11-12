He ran a stop sign going almost 100 mph. Then crashed into a car that hit a power pole

A 27-year-old Merced man driving a motorcycle early Sunday morning suffered major injuries when he crashed into a car near R Street, according to the Merced Police Department.
At about 12:19, Jonny Vongkoth was driving a Yamaha motorcycle east on W. 9th Street in Merced when he ran a stop sign, police said. He was going nearly 100 mph, officials said, and officers were unable to pull him over before he crashed into 19-year-old Hussam Mosleh, who was driving a Toyota Camry north on R Street.
Vongkoth landed about 100 feet from his motorcycle, police said, and Mosleh crashed into a power pole.
Mosleh was transported to a hospital and suffered moderate injuries, police said. Vongkoth was flown out to a hospital with major injuries.
The crash is under investigation and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor, officials said.
Anyone with information on this collision can call 209-388-7719 or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725. Anonymous texts can be sent to the police department by dialing "TIP411" (847411) and include "Comvip" as the keyword in the message.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21
