‘Frustrated’ father or ‘tragic accident’? Merced jury hears Gustine infant death case

1:47 Living wax museum at Charles Wright Elementary Pause

1:08 Meet the newest muppet on Sesame Street, a resource for autism awareness

0:26 Fatal shooting in Turlock

0:32 Law enforcement investigates scene of officer-involved shooting in Snelling

1:10 Jerry Brown: Tooth fairy won't fix California roads, so we must pay

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

2:27 On the road again: Raiders' history includes plenty of highlights - and big moves

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California