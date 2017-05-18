Moana, Batman and many wizards make up a lineup of free shows in Merced

Free movies in the park return this Friday in Merced.
The wave of eight movies appropriate for all ages begins at dusk on Friday with Disney’s “Moana,” a story about a Polynesian girl who saves her island. It’s at the outdoor theater at Applegate Park, 1045 W. 25th St.
All of the movies start at dusk in parks around the city.
“Moana”
Auli’l Cravalho voices Moana and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is Maui in the story based on Polynesian mythology. In Ancient Polynesia, a terrible curse caused by demigod Maui pushes the titular character, who is the daughter of a chief, to set things right, according to IMDb.com.
June 2: “Fantastic Beasts”
A prequel to the “Harry Potter” movies, the story takes place 70 years before Harry reads the book at Hogwart’s, according to IMDb.com. Featuring Eddie Redmayne and Colin Farrell, the story of New York’s secret community of wizards and witches will play at Rahilly Park, 3400 Parsons Ave.
June 16: “Rogue One”
So how did Princess Leia get those plans that helped the Rebels blow up the Death Star in “Star Wars”? The answer is inside this offshoot of the space opera series, when Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones), Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and other Rebels take on the very dangerous mission. Expect cameos from some of the franchise’s most popular characters during the showing at Joe Herb Park, 2200 Yosemite Parkway.
June 30: “Wizard of Oz”
Dorothy, the Tin Man, the Scarecrow and the Cowardly Lion sing all the classics like “We’re Off to See the Wizard,” “Follow the Yellow Brick Road” and “If I were King of the Forest,” among many more. The 1939 classic is set at Rudolph Merino Park, on Pacific and El Rodondo drives.
July 7: “Doctor Strange”
Perhaps lesser known among casual comic book fans, Stephen Strange is yet another creation of Marvel icon Stan Lee, who has also been attributed with creating Spider-Man, the Hulk and Iron Man, among many other superheroes and villains. The talented neurosurgeon is injured in a car accident and looks into the mystic arts for healing in the film at McNamara Park, 1040 Canal St.
July 14: “Sing”
A star-studded cast of actors lend their voices to anthropomorphic animals who sing in a competition to try to save a failing theater, according to IMDb.com. Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, John C. Reilly and Scarlett Johansson are just a few of the voices for the koala, pig, sheep, porcupine and other animals set to perform at Stephen Leonard Park, 640 T St.
July 28: “Finding Dory”
Ellen DeGeneres returns to voice Dory, a blue tang fish she first played in “Finding Nemo.” The friendly but forgetful fish decides she wants to find her parents, according to IMDb.com. The movie plays at El Capitan High School, 100 Farmland Ave. Swimming is also available that day for $1 per person.
Aug. 4: “Lego Batman”
Many of the superheroes and villains familiar to fans of the Dark Knight make an appearance in the comical adaptation of the beloved comic, according to IMDb.com. Gruff-voiced Will Arnett plays Batman as he tries to fight off his many villains while a teenage orphan tries to be his sidekick. It’s at the outdoor theater at Applegate Park, 1045 W. 25th St.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
