Trains stopped after rail bridge catches fire southeast of Merced

All trains on the Union Pacific rail line southeast of Merced have stopped after the Duck Slough Bridge caught fire on July 6, 2017, California Highway Patrol officials reported. No injuries were reported and Merced County Fire Department is working to stop the fire. sjansen@mercedsunstar.com

