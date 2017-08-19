Merced’s Gray fined for campaign violations, FPPC says

University of California, Merced senior and President of I Will Ride, Isaias Rumayor III, 21, of Turlock, left, shakes hands Assemblyman Adam Gray, D-Merced, right, following a news conference announcing plans to include Merced along the High-speed rail at Gray's office in Merced, Calif., Friday, April 22, 2016. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com