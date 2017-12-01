Merced County Superior Court Commissioner Jeanne Schechter takes the oath to become a judge at a ceremony on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, at Merced City Hall.
Merced County Superior Court Commissioner Jeanne Schechter takes the oath to become a judge at a ceremony on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, at Merced City Hall. Thaddeus Miller tmiller@mercedsunstar.com
Merced County Superior Court Commissioner Jeanne Schechter takes the oath to become a judge at a ceremony on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, at Merced City Hall. Thaddeus Miller tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

Community

Newest judge takes her oath, the third woman in Merced County's history to do so

By Thaddeus Miller

tmiller@mercedsun-star.com

December 01, 2017 06:18 PM

Merced's newest judge took the oath of office on Friday, becoming Merced County's third female judge in history.

Jeanne E. Schechter, 54, of La Grange joined the Merced County Superior Court through a ceremony held Friday at Merced City Hall. She has served as a court commissioner in Merced since 2012.

Gov. Jerry Brown's office announced the appointment on Nov. 2, making Schechter the 35th judge in Merced's history.

Schechter also was chief deputy city attorney in Merced from 2004 to 2012 and senior deputy district attorney at the Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office from 1991 to 2004, according to the governor's office.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Donald Proietti, presiding judge of the Merced Superior Court, said the seat has been open for more than two years and he was glad to see it filled. He called City Hall an appropriate place to hold the ceremony given Schechter's past with the city.

The hall's chambers held friends and family. Schechter, too, said the hall was a fitting site for her promotion.

"This is where I put down my roots in Merced County," she said.

The court will begin the recruitment process to fill the now-vacant commissioner's seat, according to court CEO Linda Romero Soles.

Schechter fills the seat formerly held by Marc A. Garcia, who made history in 2007 by becoming the youngest person and the first Latino ever appointed to the Merced Superior Court bench. He resigned his position amid allegations of ethical violations in 2015.

Garcia admitted “errors in judgment” leading to his departure. He admitted failing to disclose payments totaling $250,000, money he was owed when he moved from private practice to the bench.

Schechter earned her law degree from Loyola Law School, Los Angeles and a bachelor's of science degree from Ohio State University, according to the governor's office. Schechter is a Republican.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Car with two people hit by train near Le Grand

    California Highway Patrol Officer Moises Onsurez talks about a train collision with a car carrying two people on private property south of Le Grand Wednesday, July 5, 2017.

Car with two people hit by train near Le Grand

Car with two people hit by train near Le Grand 0:40

Car with two people hit by train near Le Grand
Watch fire crews fighting wild fire near Mariposa 0:23

Watch fire crews fighting wild fire near Mariposa
Residents react after Merced is named one of the 2:05

Residents react after Merced is named one of the "50 Worst American Cities to Live In"

View More Video