A RV that was parked outside of a home on 26th Street in Merced caught fire on Sunday Dec. 10, 2017, the Merced Fire Department reported. The fire spread to the home and no injuries were reported.
A RV that was parked outside of a home on 26th Street in Merced caught fire on Sunday Dec. 10, 2017, the Merced Fire Department reported. The fire spread to the home and no injuries were reported. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com sjansen@mercedsunstar.com

Community

RV fire spreads to Merced home, fire officials say

By Monica Velez

mvelez@mercedsun-star.com

December 10, 2017 09:06 PM

A RV that was parked on the side of a Merced home caught fire on Sunday night, according to the Merced Fire Department.

The fire was reported at about 7:10 at 156 W 26th Street, Battalion Chief Jeff Horta said, and was under control by 7:15. All occupants made it out of the house, he said, and no injuries were reported.

The fire spread to the exterior of the house and to the attic, Horta said, and the extent of damage is unknown.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Horta said.

No other information was immediately available.

Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21

