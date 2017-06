0:41 Wife of missing Stevinson man speaks out Pause

0:30 Teen arrested after crashing car while fleeing Los Banos police

1:14 Los Banos' Quentin Barcellos is Tennis Player of the Year

1:32 Why are so many stores closing?

0:36 Mobile home a total loss in Merced County Fire

1:40 Quick tips for heat wave safety

0:32 Hiking from Canada to Mexico, she nearly drowned in Yosemite

0:37 About 4 acres burned along Highway 99 on Thursday morning, no injuries reported

1:37 Shawn Bettencourt is Boys Track Athlete of the Year