Atwater

December 11, 2017 9:08 PM

A divided Atwater City Council appoints de Werk as interim city manager

By Rob Parsons

rparsons@mercedsun-star.com

For the second time in a month, a divided Atwater City Council has chosen a new interim city manager.

Art de Werk, a 63-year-old former police chief and city manager in Ceres, will take over Atwater's top city job Jan. 3, following a 3-2 vote Monday appointing him to the position.

Atwater Mayor Jim Price and Councilman James Vineyard cast the dissenting votes. Councilmembers Cindy Vierra, Paul Creighton and Brian Raymond voted in support of de Werk's interim appointment.

De Werk's appointment was expected but remained hotly debated Monday as several members of the public expressed concerns with de Werk, including his experience and his relationships with Vierra and others.

Price expressed frustration with the yearlong process, which included a pricey headhunters report from a law firm.

There's some disagreement among councilmembers regarding what exactly that report said. Vierra and Creighton both told the Sun-Star that de Werk emerged as the top-rated candidate in the report. However, Vineyard on Monday told the public the report didn't rank specific candidates.

For his part, de Werk said he was eager to find ways to work with those who didn't support his appointment, saying he hoped to meet with his critics first. De Werk, in an interview outside council chambers following Monday's vote, said plans to have a series of meetings learning about community concerns and said he'd work to identify the council's top priorities moving forward.

This story will be updated Tuesday.

Related content

Atwater

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Watch the video that helped end a robbery spree in Merced 0:25

Watch the video that helped end a robbery spree in Merced

Pause
2 dead in vehicle crash in Atwater 1:02

2 dead in vehicle crash in Atwater

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Hit-and-run driver crashes into three parked cars in Merced 0:29

Hit-and-run driver crashes into three parked cars in Merced

Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again 0:52

Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again

Los Banos dairyman defends illegal dumping to save heifers 1:29

Los Banos dairyman defends illegal dumping to save heifers

MCSD and NAACP Partner for Literacy Program 2:10

MCSD and NAACP Partner for Literacy Program

More homes needed for Merced County animals during the holidays 1:50

More homes needed for Merced County animals during the holidays

Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with 'purple wind' 1:31

Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind"

Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed 0:36

Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed

  • RV parked outside of Merced home catches fire

    A RV that was parked outside of a home on 26th Street in Merced caught fire on Sunday Dec. 10, 2017, the Merced Fire Department reported. The fire spread to the home and no injuries were reported. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com

RV parked outside of Merced home catches fire

View more video

Atwater