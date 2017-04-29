Merced man shot and killed a short distance from his 3 kids

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:17 New evidence released in 2014 Merced County homicide case Pause 1:43 Merced man shot and killed on San Mateo Court in Merced 0:43 Merced students plant trees for Arbor Day 1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits 1:47 Living wax museum at Charles Wright Elementary 5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt 2:44 Inmates train rescue dogs to be service dogs for vets 2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado 0:51 Arrest made in Merced homicide case 0:36 Family friends talks about the shooting death of 13-year-old Florida City girl Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

The Merced Police Department investigates a homicide in the 3300 block of San Mateo Court in Merced, Calif., on Friday, April 28, 2017. According to Detective-Sgt. Curt Gorman, a Hispanic male is dead after suffering multiple gunshot wounds following a verbal argument with three men outside an apartment complex. Andrew Kuhn Merced Sun-Star