Mexican citizen living in Dos Palos faces federal drug charge

An Mexican citizen living in Dos Palos was indicted on Thursday for conspiring to grow marijuana and for damaging the Sequoia National Forest, federal officials announced.
Jose Manuel Sanchez-Zapien, 37, of Michoacán, Mexico, was ordered to stand trial by a federal grand jury, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert.
If convicted of the drug charge, Sanchez faces from 10 years to life in prison and a $10 million fine, officials said. The environmental crime carries a penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
Sanchez is also liable to pay for damages to the forest from the marijuana cultivation, officials said.
Sanchez was found in April and again in June at a “drop point” delivering supplies to a marijuana cultivation site in the Slick Rock Creek drainage area of the Sequoia National Forest, prosecutors said in court documents.
The area has been used many times as a supply drop point for growers to get to grow sites, officials said.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
Comments