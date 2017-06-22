Giant sequoias tower over visitors to the Giant Forest at Sequoia National Park on Thursday March 9, 2006.
Crime

June 22, 2017 3:58 PM

Mexican citizen living in Dos Palos faces federal drug charge

By Thaddeus Miller

tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

An Mexican citizen living in Dos Palos was indicted on Thursday for conspiring to grow marijuana and for damaging the Sequoia National Forest, federal officials announced.

Jose Manuel Sanchez-Zapien, 37, of Michoacán, Mexico, was ordered to stand trial by a federal grand jury, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert.

If convicted of the drug charge, Sanchez faces from 10 years to life in prison and a $10 million fine, officials said. The environmental crime carries a penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Sanchez is also liable to pay for damages to the forest from the marijuana cultivation, officials said.

Sanchez was found in April and again in June at a “drop point” delivering supplies to a marijuana cultivation site in the Slick Rock Creek drainage area of the Sequoia National Forest, prosecutors said in court documents.

The area has been used many times as a supply drop point for growers to get to grow sites, officials said.

Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller

