Crime

June 26, 2017 2:42 PM

Atwater police seek woman who caused ‘thousands of dollars’ of damage to hotel room

By Rob Parsons

Atwater police are seeking the public’s help to identify a woman they say vandalized a hotel room early Monday, causing “thousands of dollars” in damages, the Police Department reported.

The unidentified woman went to a hotel employee asking to collect the deposit for a room.

“ When the owner told her that he could only return the deposit to the person who actually checked into it, the female took the room key back and re-entered the room,” police said in a news release.

She was seen leaving a short time later, officers said.

“The owner received complaints from two adjacent rooms shortly thereafter advising that their rooms were flooded,” police said. “Upon inspection, it was discovered that the sink faucet drain in the room the female left from had purposely been clogged up and the water left running.”

Anyone with information regarding the woman’s identity and/or whereabouts of this woman is asked contact the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6396. Callers can remain anonymous.

Rob Parsons: 209-385-2482

