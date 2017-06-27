Deputies: Suspicious death in Merced County now called a homicide

A man found dead in rural Merced County has been determined to be the victim of homicide, the Sheriff’s Office reported on Tuesday.
A man, later identified as Jose Tarin, 25, of Merced, was found on the outskirts of Atwater on the shoulder of the road near Gurr Road and Avenue One, deputies reported. Tarin was shot multiple times and left on the side of the road, deputies said.
The motive for the crime remains unknown, deputies said. Investigators have interviewed witnesses and determined “persons of interest” related to the violence.
Early in the investigation, deputies said, the car in which the man was last seen was found on fire in south Merced.
Anyone with information on the vehicle fire is asked to call the Detectives Division at 209-385-7472 or the 24-hour dispatch at 209-385-7445.
