Man flown to hospital after being shot at trailer park in Santa Nella

A man was shot in Santa Nella on Sunday just before noon, the Merced County Sheriff's office reported.
At about 11:48, a man was shot at a trailer park on South Venus Street, Sgt. Brankel Nobari said, and was flown to a Modesto area hospital.
His condition is unknown, Nobari said. The incident in under investigation, he said, and is in its "infant stages."
No other information was immediately available.
Anyone with more information on this crime can call the Merced County Sheriff's Office at 209-385-7445.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21
