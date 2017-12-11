Merced man killed ex-wife and her new boyfriend before killing himself, police say

An angry estranged husband shot and killed his former wife and her boyfriend over the weekend in Merced before taking his own life, the Police Department reported Monday.
Tom Vue "tried to stage the murder scene" Saturday at a home in the 1200 block of Daybreak Drive where police say he shot and killed 41-year-old Linda Vue and her boyfriend, a man in his 40s whose name has not been released, according to Detective-Sgt. Curt Gorman.
Police said the Vues separated in September and Linda Vue had taken out a restraining order against her ex-husband.
"There'd been several reports where he'd violated the court order to stay away," Gorman said in a telephone interview with the Sun-Star.
Gorman said police found Linda Vue and the other man inside the home. Both victims were shot multiple times.
"The scene had been staged to look like a murder-suicide, but that wasn't what really happened," Gorman said. "They both had been murdered."
Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, police found Tom Vue dead inside his truck, parked on Luna Court in South Merced.
"They're conducting an autopsy, but the preliminary information indicates he committed suicide by asphyxiation," Gorman said.
Gorman said investigators believe Tom Vue was upset over Linda Vue's new relationship and that ultimately led to Saturday's grisly scene.
Linda Vue obtained a one-year restraining order on Nov. 1, according to Merced County Superior Court records.
A week later, court records indicate, Commissioner Shelly Seymour ordered Tom Vue to move out of the home on Daybreak Drive by Nov. 9. In the ruling issued Nov. 8, the court determined "there has been domestic violence" in the relationship, according to court documents.
Neighbors along Daybreak Drive described the violent death as shocking and disturbing for the typically quiet neighborhood.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeff Horn at 209-388-7739 or 209-385-6905. Tips are confidential and callers may remain anonymous.
