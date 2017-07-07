Major Projects Underway Across Merced City School District

There’s no such thing as summer “break” when it comes to the hard working crews responsible for giving our students the best possible places to learn. In fact, this is the time of year when facilities projects across the Merced City School District are going full speed ahead in order to accomplish as much as possible while children are away from their campuses. The current projects include major modernization work, the completion of our cutting edge STEAM Center, and the addition of several new solar arrays.
Measure M Modernization Work
Many of our schools are receiving extensive repairs and upgrades thanks to Measure M, which voters approved in 2014. That money allows us to bring our aging elementary and middle school campuses into the 21st century so they meet contemporary academic, technology, and safety standards.
At Chenoweth Elementary, crews are working to complete a project that started last summer. It includes the modernization of 18 classrooms, remodeled restrooms, the complete replacement of a 1965 HVAC system, the addition of two new modular classrooms, and the removal of two old portables that will open up the central quad for outdoor learning and assemblies. You also may notice some of the improvements that were made to the exterior of the campus, including new playground equipment, basketball courts, a safer student loading zone, and an expanded parking lot to ease congestion along Parsons Avenue.
Wright Elementary is receiving similar upgrades, including the modernization of 20 classrooms first constructed in 1946. The rooms will not only have efficient new air conditioning systems, but also insulation, acoustical, and lighting upgrades, plus large magnetic display/marker boards and updated projector systems to help make lessons more engaging. Students and their families also will enjoy a much-improved library, seven completely remodeled restrooms, and later this year, new basketball courts, a new parking and drop-off area, and a new air conditioning system for the cafeteria.
At Franklin Elementary, the first of a three-phase project is underway. It will feature two new preschool classrooms adjacent to an expanded parking lot and drop-off lanes to improve safety and accessibility. The project also includes playfield and irrigation improvements, a larger preschool playground area with new equipment, landscaping, and even a custom drinking fountain for our smallest students.
Roofing projects are underway this summer at both Cruickshank and Tenaya middle schools. These represent an important aspect of what Measure M aims to do, which is overhaul deteriorating infrastructure. The bond also covers safety upgrades, which are in progress at Tenaya and Reyes Elementary. They are the latest two schools to be equipped with new security fencing and electronic gates. Meanwhile, Hoover Middle School is receiving new LED outdoor lighting, and all of our campuses now have surveillance cameras as well.
The next projects on the horizon include vast improvements to Fremont Elementary and Galen Clark Preschool, along with upgrades to the libraries and multipurpose rooms at Gracey, Reyes, and Peterson. Those are all in various planning phases with work set to begin in 2018 and continue for the next three years.
This is a great time to mention that our Citizens Bond Oversight Committee is actively seeking new members to help monitor and report on these projects. The group meets four times per year and includes representatives from a variety of backgrounds. You can find much more information, including an application here: http://www.mcsd.k12.ca.us/District/Department/1-Facilities/Portal/citizens-bond-oversight-committee
STEAM Center
Another major project for our district and community is the STEAM Center that is nearly complete next to Ada Givens Elementary. This state-of-the-art facility will give all of our TK-8th-grade students an opportunity to experience integrated hands-on learning in the subjects of science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics. It also will allow groups of teachers to work together and receive support and training in the most challenging curriculum so they can continue to expand their own horizons and bring that knowledge back to our 18 school sites. It is truly expected to be a game changer for education in our area.
The 5460 square foot facility includes a lab classroom and two “flex” collaboration rooms, along with a lobby/breakout space and a large outdoor amphitheater. The entire design is intended to allow for interactive lessons that can be tailored to various age groups and class sizes. The rooms are separated by glass doors that also function as visual display boards, along with audio-visual technology, and magnetic “wall-talker” surfaces that can be used as projection screens and dry erase boards simultaneously.
Crews are putting the final touches in place this month so the center will be ready before students return to school on Aug. 16, and we plan to hold a grand opening ceremony for the entire community in the near future as well. Stay tuned for updates!
Solar Arrays
We’re also excited to share that 17 new solar arrays will be built at ten thoughtfully selected sites across the district starting in August. Our district secured grant funding through the California Clean Energy Jobs Act (Proposition 39) to pay for these solar arrays as well as air conditioning and lighting upgrades at Burbank, Gracey, Muir, and Reyes elementary schools in the coming year. The goal is to save money on energy costs while also providing much-needed shade around playground areas and other key locations. Hoover, Givens, and Chenoweth will be the first to receive the solar arrays, followed by Peterson, Gracey, and Wright. In December, the project will be completed at Burbank, Sheehy, Muir, and our Maintenance/Operations/Transportation facility.
We look forward to seeing all of these projects come to fruition and hope that our students, staff, and community will enjoy the many upgrades throughout our district.
Should you have any questions about our projects, you are welcome to contact the MCSD Facilities Services Department at 209-385-6632. We thank you for your support and welcome your interest!
Sara Sandrik, an Emmy Award-winning former journalist, is the public information officer for the Merced City School District. She can be reached at ssandrikgoins@mcsd.k12.ca.us.
Comments