Rita F. Silva: Obama’s presidency will go down as one of the worst in history

In Barack Obama’s farewell speech, he said that Americans were better off today than when he took office. I have compiled a list of his accomplishments; the first figures are when he took office and the second are when he left. National debt: $10.6 trillion to $20 trillion; debt per U.S. citizen $31,000 to $61.340; labor force participation rate 65.8 percent to 62.8 percent; home ownership rate 67.3 percent to 63.5 percent, real median household income $57,000 to $54,045; average healthcare cost $12,689 to $18,142; tax-to-benefits ratio 40 percent to 60 percent; food stamp dependents 32 million to 43.6 million; persons living in poverty 38 million to 45 million. All of these numbers are from federal agencies.
This has to be one of the most failed administrations of all time, and yet, the liberal news media endorsed Hillary Clinton to continue this policy. When they criticize Donald Trump, we know that he is doing something right. When liberals demonstrate and burn cars in protest, we know he is really doing a great job.
I want to thank the liberal news media for helping elect Trump and for showing us what a great job he is doing. Keep up the good work!
Rita F. Silva, Los Banos
