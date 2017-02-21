Dan McLeod: No sympathy for those being deported under Trump’s immigration policies

I am so tired of hearing about poor illegals being deported and separated from their families. First, current statistics show that 75 percent of those being deported are felons. Second, those who are picked up as “incidentals” during raids are associating with those very same felons. And by the way, don’t most illegals separate from their families to unlawfully enter the country?
There is nothing stopping their families from following them back to their country of origin. Oh wait, you say their children are American citizens and it is unfair? They knowingly took that risk and created the problem by illegally entering the country and giving birth here in the United States. There are plenty of legal immigrants who endure family separation to follow the American dream. I think those who are illegal can endure a little hardship of their own making.
The next time someone says it is unfair to separate families of illegals stop and think about our military families and the separation they endure to protect our great nation. And don’t forget about our fallen law enforcement families and the victims of criminal illegals, they are suffering from separations as well.
Dan McLeod, Merced
