Kathleen Grassi: Affordable Care Act helped 30,000 in Merced County

Currently, there is much debate about whether the Affordable Care Act was a benefit or a boondoggle. The answer can certainly be quantified for Merced County residents. From 2014 to 2017, health care coverage for low-income individuals significantly increased as a result of coverage expansion – a pillar of the ACA – with more than 30,000 new enrollees receiving full-scope Medi-Cal.
This expansion not only generated millions of federal and state dollars to help more people gain access to health care but it also provided funds to invest in Merced County’s health care industry. The Central California Alliance for Health – Merced County’s Medi-Cal plan administrator – has supported more than $10 million in local investments to increase health care capacity, including recruitment of physicians and other hard-to-hire medical and mental health specialists, brick-and-mortar expansion of clinics, a new behavioral health facility and purchase of up-to-date equipment to improve care delivery.
The Alliance’s ACA investments will contribute to a reduction in rates of disease, disability and premature death, and will result in a decrease in health care costs. Merced County has realized significant gains with these health care investments that will have long-term benefits for the residents of Merced County.
Kathleen Grassi, MPH, RD, Director, Merced County Department of Public Health
Comments