‘Can I buy a vowel?’ Merced County newlyweds to compete on game show ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Merced County newlyweds will be featured on TV Monday evening as contestants on the long-running game show “Wheel of Fortune.”
Amber and Garry Harris III of Winton are fans of the show who applied to be on the show by submitting a video online, according to a news release. The episode airs at 7:30 p.m. Monday on ABC.
Parents of one child with another on the way, the Harrises are high school sweethearts and have been together for eight years, according to the news release. They both teach in special needs classes.
The couple will appear during the “Wheel of Fortune: Aulani Resort Hawaii Vacation” week. Throughout the week, the episodes will feature Pat Sajak and Vanna White on location in Hawaii, where Disney characters make special appearances on the stage, the release says.
The Harrises face off against two other married couples. Viewers can also participate in online giveaways, the release says.
