Correction

Incorrection information was published Aug. 17 regarding teacher Cheanie O’Master. The information should’ve reported:
CHEANIE O’MASTERS
Los Banos High School, Integrated Math 1
Hometown: Fresno, but has lived in Los Banos 7 years
Education: BA of Mathematics. Professional Clear Teaching Credential
from California State University Fresno
Experience: 3 years in Salinas, CA and then took time off for her
children. Returned to teaching for 2 years in Madera teaching middle
school. Recently she has been teaching high school math at Salinas, CA for
the last 8 years.
Hobbies/Family: She is very excited to be working in Los Banos as her
family has been living here and likes the community. She is active in her
local church and enjoys reading books.
Comments