He was wanted for an alleged pistol-whipping and escaping a pursuit. Now he’s in custody

By Andrew Kuhn

akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

September 28, 2018 12:52 PM

An alleged Dos Palos gang member was arrested Thursday on suspicion of pistol -whipping a man earlier this year, the Merced County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Suspected Sureno gang member, Gerardo Gudino, also known as “Toker,” originally from Long Beach, was staying at a residence in the 21000 block of Lexington Avenue in Dos Palos, according to a department news release.

The suspect was aware he was wanted by law enforcement. With help from the Sheriff’s Tactical and Reconnaissance (STAR) team, deputies served two Ramey warrants and a search warrant at the residence.

Deputies at 1:42 p.m. found Gudino at the residence. He was arrested and and booked into the Merced County Jail.

Gudino allegedly committed a firearms-related assault on April 25. Deputies believe he pistol -whipped a male victim, racked the gun and held it to the victim’s head, the release said.

He’s also the alleged driver in an Aug. 15 vehicle pursuit with a deputy. The deputy had lost the driver in an orchard after the pursuit was called off for public safety reasons, due to suspect driver’s dangerous driving.

Gudino also had a no bail warrant from Los Banos police, and remains at the John Latoracca Correctional Center.

