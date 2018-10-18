Merced County high school students explore future options on career day

The Merced County Office of Educational Services Department held its annual Career Industry Day at the Merced County Fairgrounds on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018.
The event provides more than 1,500 sophomore students from Merced County high schools a chance to explore and learn about various career options in California’s 15 industry sectors, according to a Merced County Office of Education news release.
More than 250 exhibitor displays were on hand as well as representatives from post-secondary and regional businesses, providing students with reference information in an effort to help them plan for future careers, the news release said.
