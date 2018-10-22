Downtown Merced block evacuated after gas main break

Merced City Hall and the nearby UC Merced building were evacuated Monday after a gas main was ruptured by construction crews in downtown Merced.
The Merced City Fire Department responded to a call at about 8:35 a.m. of a gas leak after a three-quarter-inch main was ruptured in the area of the El Capitan Hotel construction site, according to Fire Chief Mike Wilkinson.
Wilkinson said that normally PG&E would pinch the line, but because this break occurred near an elbow, it created a challenge for the company to shut off the gas.
The Merced City Fire Department dispatched three engines and a Battalion Chief to the scene and the Merced Police Department had seven officers responding to the scene to cordon off the area and evacuate the block located between M Street and N Street, north of West Main Street, according to Wilkinson.
“As long as there’s no wind the gas will rise and dissipate, but we had a little bit of a wind, so you don’t want it to get to any ignition source,” said Wilkinson. “If it gets to any ignition source obviously we could have an explosion and potential fire,” he said.
According to Wilkinson, some people were instructed to shelter in place, while others were instructed to evacuate the area.
About 250 people were evacuated including Merced City Hall, according to fire officials. Officials said the University of California, Merced Downtown Campus Center chose to evacuate the building as a precaution.
PG&E crews were able to secure the leak and at about 10:30 a.m., it was declared safe for people to return, Wilkinson said.
Fire officials were still trying to determine if there are any businesses that will be without gas service as crews fix the gas line.
