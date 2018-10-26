Two riders injured in Atwater motorcycle crash, police say

Two people have suffered critical injuries in a motorcycle versus a parked pickup truck crash in Atwater, according to police.
According to a police department news release, the two people riding the motorcycle were taken to local hospitals for treatment and listed in critical condition. They were found unresponsive after crashing into the pickup tuck.
Police say they responded to the reported crash around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night and it appears the 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle they were riding struck a parked 2001 Ford Ranger in the 2200 Block of Olive Avenue.
Police say Cal Fire and Riggs Ambulance service personnel assisted officers in extricating the people from beneath the pickup truck.
Evidence at the scene indicates the motorcycle was traveling south on Herman Street and failed to stop at the posted stop sign at the intersection of Herman Street and Olive Avenue, according to authorities. Police say the motorcycle struck the parked truck on the south curb of Olive Avenue.
Authorities say speed is believed to be a factor in the crash and identities of the injured riders are being withheld pending notification of family members. It appears one of the riders was not wearing a helmet, according to police.
Atwater police ask that anyone with information about the crash to contact the police department at (209) 357-6396.
