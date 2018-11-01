Car chase suspect tried to hide in a tree, police say. It didn’t go well.

A Chowchilla man has been arrested after fleeing from police on Thursday, according to police.
Authorities say 33-year-old David Bravo of Chowchilla led police officers on a vehicle pursuit after officers attempted to stop his vehicle on Washington Road in Chowchilla. Bravo then fled on foot through an orchard after his vehicle became disabled, according to a news release.
Police say Bravo had a felony warrant for his arrest and the Madera County Sheriff’s Office K-9 assisted with the search.
Bravo apparently tried to hide in a tree adjacent to the orchard but he was captured a short time later.
Several pounds of marijuana were discovered inside the vehicle Bravo was driving, according to authorities.
Bravo was transported to the Madera County Department of Corrections for several felony violations including a felony warrant for narcotics sales as well as allegations of felony evasion, felony transportation of marijuana for sales, felon in possession of ammunition and possession of marijuana for sales, according to the news release.
Police say this is the second incident involving marijuana in the past week which resulted in a serious crime being committed.
