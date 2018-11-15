Minor injuries reported in two-vehicle crash near Merced

The California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire responded to a two-vehicle collision near the intersection of Santa Fe Drive and Business Park Way shortly after 5 p.m. in an unincorporated area just outside Merced on Thursday.
According to CHP Officer M. Afferino, a Merced man believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s, was driving a red Ford F-150 pickup truck westbound on Sante Fe Drive, when for an unknown reason a white Chevrolet Equinox traveling eastbound turned left and collided with the truck.
The driver of the Equinox, an Atwater woman in her 50s, and her two passengers complained of pain following the collision, according to Afferino. She was transported to Mercy Medical Center, while her two passengers remained on scene.
According to authorities no drugs or alcohol are suspected to be a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.
