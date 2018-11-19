Merced gas prices fall as Thanksgiving holiday approaches

Merced area gas prices are dropping around the Thanksgiving holiday.
In Merced, gas prices are down 42.1 cents in the past week, averaging $3.23 according to GasBuddy.
Other Valley locations reporting higher prices at the pump. Fresno County’s average is $3.50, Stanislaus County is $3.45 and Sacramento County is $3.53.
Analysts at AAA said a buildup of crude oil supplies worldwide is putting downward pressure on gas prices. It remains unclear for how long prices will remain lower. AAA said there is speculation within the industry that production of crude oil could be reduced, causing gas prices to rise.
“The nearly 49 million Americans hitting the road for Thanksgiving will find pump prices similar to last year,” AAA spokeswoman Jeanette Casselano said in a statement. “When it comes time to fill-up during the trip, motorists should keep in mind that gas stations along highly traveled routes may find prices more expensive than in town.”
California’s statewide average gas price on Monday was $3.64 cents, a decline of 17 cents from last month. As gas prices fall nationwide, California still has some of the highest prices in the United States. The current national average is $2.64 a gallon.
Caltrans also reminds motorists to follow a few simple rules:
- Head out early. The busiest times on the road will be Wednesday afternoon and Sunday evening.
- Plan ahead. Make sure your vehicle is in good condition. Check your brakes, windshield wipers, tire tread, tire pressure and fuel supply.
- Don’t be a distracted driver. Keep your eyes on the road.
- Be patient. Expect traffic and be courteous to other drivers.
